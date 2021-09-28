Sisters Ankita & Vaishali Jain Crack UPSC Civil Services Exams Together, Know Their Preparation Strategy

Ankita Jain Tyagi is one of the highest-scoring candidates in the UPSC Civil Services Examination as she obtained rank 3 and is all set to become an IAS officer. Hailing from Agra, the topper credits her success to her family and especially her sister. Both the sisters had prepared together and the younger sister Vaishali has managed to grab an All India Rank 21.

For Ankita, this was her fourth attempt. Her husband Abhinav Tyagi, who is an IPS officer and helped her wife to prepare for civil services. Both the sisters claim to have shared notes and helped each other stay motivated throughout their journey. Both say that before appearing for the exam, it’s crucial that one is familiar with the syllabus and has their basics clear.

Ankita said that the failed attempts had helped her in understanding the exam pattern better. Ankita is the elder sister who is also married and is working as well said that it took her four years for the exam and she had her basic education ready before she started the job.

Preparing for UPSC CSE along with her job was not easy for her but she followed strict time management, claims Ankita. She added that the students should focus on their goals and prepare for them instead of wandering around.

In video | Ankita & Vaishali with News18

For younger sister Vaishali, the preparations go beyond academics. Talking to News18 Urdu, Vaishali said apart from academics, it is mental strength and self-motivation which helps candidates to crack the civil services exam. Awareness of syllabus and interlinking it with everything you study including newspaper is very important, said Vaishali. She added that managing time is also crucial and time management requirements are different for both mains and prelims.

Ankita said it’s crucial to be around people who motivate you. She said to manage the long preparation she not only set a target of certain hours but also said that she tried to get the most out of the day. Now when she will be joining the services the service she says she wants to work for the development of children and women, “I want to work in future of child and women development. Children are our future and working for them would mean building our future. Further, health among women is one of the key deterrents and I would like to work in this domain."

To crack UPSC civil services, the sisters said it’s most critical to have conceptual and subject clarity for which they referred to NCERT books. They claim to have made notes from the school textbooks which helped her while revising. Instead of multiple books, it’s about multiple revisions, claim the duo.

