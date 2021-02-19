SITEEE 2021 Registration Process Commences, Last Date to Apply is June 4

Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Pune has started the online application process for its Engineering Entrance Exam (SITEEE) on its official website www.set-test.org. Those seeking admission to various BTech programmes offered by Symbiosis International can apply till June 4. The SITEEE 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 at various centres in 83 cities across the country. The SITEEE 2021 admit card for the successful applicants will be released on June 14. The varsity has also released SITEEE 2021 important dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, exam schedule and other details on the website.

How to register yourself for SITEEE 2021:

Step 1: The online application link for SITEEE 2021 is available on the official portal of Symbiosis Entrance Test at www.set-test.org

Step 2: On the homepage, go for ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Apply Now’ tab. Read the registration instructions carefully and then click on the 'I Agree' to proceed further

Step 3: Enter the required details and choose a password and the hint question. After this SITEEE 2021 registered id will be displayed, note that safely. An email regarding the SITEEE 2021 login credentials will also be sent to the applicants

Step 4: Choose the payment method and pay the application fee

The application fee for SITEEE 2021 is Rs 2000.

Direct link to apply for SITEEE 2021

SITEEE exam pattern 2021

SITEEE 2021 question paper will have a total of 70 questions out of which 17 questions will be asked from physics, 17 from chemistry and 36 questions from mathematics. Each question will carry two marks weightage and the total marks will be 140. The time duration of the exam will be 95 minutes, which will take place between 9.30 am and 11.15 am

In case of any technical problem or any doubt, candidates can contact the Symbiosis University helpdesk at registrar@siu.edu.in. For more details, candidates should visit the official portal of SITEEE 2021.