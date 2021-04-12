Six institutions win AICTE Lilavati Awards 2020

Six higher education institutions have been awarded the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Lilavati Awards 2020 on women empowerment under various sub-themes. The winners were chosen from 456 entries.

SWEAT (Sona Women Entrepreneurship and Training) from Sona College of Technology, Tamil Nadu was awarded in the ‘ Women Entrepreneurship’ sub-theme. Under the ‘Digital Literacy’, Bharatiya Vidyapeeth took home the prize. Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship Development Pune won the award under the ‘Literacy’ sub-theme, while WIT Women Health Coalition from Walchand Institute of Technology, Maharashtra won the award under the ‘Women’s Health’ category. Radiant Seetha from Thiagarajar Polytechnic College won the contest in the ‘Legal Awareness’ sub-theme. Finally, Paritrana from St. Joseph’s College of Engineering, Tamil Nadu won the award for the ‘Self Defense’ sub-theme.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ presented the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) Lilavati Awards 2020 on women empowerment to the winners in New Delhi.

He praised the AICTE for instituting the Lilavati Awards and stressed that such innovative steps will be “great motivation for girls to join higher education”.“This initiative will pave a path towards equality in education and innovation, for women,” he added.

The Education Minister also highlighted that the new National Educational Policy (NEP) has greatly emphasized gender equality and students should participate in such initiatives to promote women empowerment.

Based on the theme ‘women empowerment’, AICTE finalized the winners from a total of 456 entries who competed across six sub themes. After analyzing the initial entries, the top 10 entries under each sub-theme were invited for presentation before the two committees headed bySushma Yadava, Vice-Chancellor, B.P.S. Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Khanpur Kalan, Haryana and Dr. Vinita S. Sahay, Director, IIM Bodh Gaya.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here