SJ Polytechnic College Students Can Now Finish Their Courses in US, Here's How

The Karnataka Department of Collegiate and Technical Education in collaboration with the Montgomery County Community College in Pennsylvania, USA, launched the ‘Integrated Twinning Programme’ for polytechnic students of Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College, Bengaluru.

The programme will be available for two courses — ‘tourism and hospitality’ and ‘cyber security’. “This programme will be provided at Sri Jayachamarajendra Polytechnic College in Bengaluru from the current academic year (2021-22)," the state Higher Education and Skill Development Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana said while attending the event at Karnataka Vidhana Soudha, according to news agency ANI.

“As per the mutually signed agreement between the Department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE) and Montgomery County Community College (MCCC), Associate Degree will be awarded to students who complete this course," he added. This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims to internationalise higher education.

The fees for each student for the three years courses will cost around Rs 20 lakh. This includes tuition fees, boarding and lodging, local travel, and medical insurance, however, it will be completely borne by the state government in the form of a 100 per cent scholarship for all students enrolled in the programme.

“The government is committed to exploring many more such possibilities for global partnerships in higher education to provide qualitative industry-ready workforce. The essence of the NEP 2020 is to provide outcome-based skill education to the needy to make an industry-ready workforce," the minister said.

The programme will have an intake of 24 students each for both courses for the academic year 2021-22. The students will complete the first year of study at SJ Polytechnic College as per the C20 curriculum in the institute along with some preparatory coursework in English language and mathematics.

After successfully completing the first year, students will take the remaining 20 courses offered by MCCC online while studying at SJ Polytechnic College for eight courses during the second year. The rest 12 courses will be done on-campus at MCCC, the USA during the student’s third year of study.

Students will have full access to MCCC’s student support services, including 24×7 online tutoring, library resources, academic advising, and wellness support, as well as MCCC’s athletics, clubs, and organisations during the entire programme .

After successful completion of the programme, students will be awarded an associate degree by MCCC. They will then be given the choice of enrolling themselves for a one-year paid apprenticeship at Montgomery or getting a lateral entry into an undergraduate programme at any of the 30 transfer partner institutions in the USA, the minister said. Naranaya also invited MCCC to open an institution in Karnataka.

