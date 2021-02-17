SJVN Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Begins; Know How To Apply For 280 Posts

SJVN Limited has issued the SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021 notification and invited applications for the post of Graduate and Technician (Diploma, ITI) Apprenticeship. The official notification has been released on its website- www.sjvn.nic.in. All the candidates who fulfil the SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021 eligibility criteria can apply for the apprenticeship programme in the prescribed format on or before March 15. It is to be noted that only candidates with the state domicile of Himachal Pradesh are eligible to apply for this apprenticeship.

As per the official notification, SJVN Limited has released 280 vacancies for the post. The authorities have clarified that the applications will not be accepted in any other mode. Only the applications that have been filled and submitted on the official website will be considered.

SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021: Steps to apply for the apprenticeship

Step 1: Go to the official website of SJVN Limited - sjvn.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘careers’ section and click on the link available for SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021

Step 3: To complete the SJVN Apprentice registration, in the space provided, enter the valid email ID, phone number and your basic information

Step 4: For the successful registration, upload your scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Fill in all the other details- personal, academic details

Step 6: Pay the requisite SJVN apprentice application fee. The application fee can be paid via credit, debit card or net banking

Step7: Download the application form and take its print out for future reference

SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021: Application fees

All the candidates applying for SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021 will be required to pay the SJVN application fee of Rs 100 via credit, debit card or net banking. Candidates belonging to reserved categories have been exempted.

SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021: Age limit

For SJVN apprentice recruitment 2021, only the candidates between 18 years to 30 years are eligible to apply.