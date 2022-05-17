Skill Development Partners With ISB to Give Industrial Training to Officers

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) recently partnered with the Indian School of Business (ISB) to conduct capacity-building programmes for MSDE officials. The newly started management programme is aimed at training officials in Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) Principals, Sector Skill Councils, CEOs, State Skill Mission Directors, and Jan Sikshan Sansthans (JSS) & National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The MoU between MSDE and ISB was signed in the presence of Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

A total of 120 officers (30 per batch) across divisions under MSDE would be undergoing a comprehensive five-day long residential training across ISB Hyderabad and Mohali campuses. As of now the first batch of 30 officers have completed their training from ISB Mohali campus with a convocation ceremony held for the officers, as informed by the ministry.

“The primary goal of the programme is to strengthen leadership skills while developing a strategic mindset that will aid in gaining insights into data analytics and digital transformation. Through strategic leadership and management development programmes, the MSDE and ISB are encouraging officials to instill a culture of innovation within their respective organisations. The batches are strategically designed to encourage cross-learning while embracing new challenges and comprehending complexities to ensure sustained success,” reads the press release by the ministry.

Expressing his view on the development programme, Rajesh Aggarwal, secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, “With India sprinting towards becoming a superpower, it is essential for government employees to upskill themselves to become productive contributors to the economic growth of India. We intend to promote cross-learning through these development programs, which will eventually lead to a practical understanding of the core components of business strategy. We look forward to creating a new generation of upskilled workforce that drives the innovative future of India.”

Key initiatives undertaken by Capacity Building exercise at MSDE, induction programs for India Skill Development Service (ISDS) officers; self- defense training of all the MSDE women employees; five days Art of Living training program in stress management for 765 officials MSDE officials; and capacity building in management and leadership of 120 officials including officers from MSDE ecosystem, informed the ministry.

