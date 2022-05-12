Skill India International Centre to be Set up in Varanasi for Pursuing Foreign Employment Opportunity

A Skill India International Centre will be developed at Varanasi to skill Indian youth for pursuing overseas employment opportunities in logistics, port operations and allied areas. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NSDC International (NSDCI) and the Indian unit of DP World, Hindustan Ports Private Limited.

The centres aim to impart skilling as per international standards, preparing the candidates for global markets, it claimed. It will host training facilities, providing skills as per the demand of international employers in countries like United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, Australia and other GCC regions.

The Skill India International Centres will also have several partnering organisations and overseas recruiters to facilitate supply of skilled and certified workforce in other countries, NSDCI has said. These partnering organisations will work with NSDCI for aggregating demand from overseas markets. The centres will have services such as mobilisation, counselling, skill training, pre-departure orientation, foreign language training, placement and immigration and post-placement support.

Education Minster Dharmendra Pradhan who was present during the occasion underscored that India is a valuable partner to United Arab Emirates and other countries across the world. He mentioned that the government is working to fulfill the aspirations of India’s youth and prepare them for the future of work.

The government is creating a reliable, qualified and an able workforce that will drive economic success, not only for India but for other economies of the world too, the minister further added. He also highlighted that with the existing strong ties between India and the UAE, this will be yet another successful partnership that will deepen our relationship. Skill India Mission aims to bring economic prosperity and provide novel opportunities to the country’s youth, he said.

Emphasizing the importance of skilled professionals in UAE, Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, UAE said, “This association will help accelerate skills development amongst both countries youth and will be beneficial in addressing and meeting the emerging skills needed by both economies labor markets. I congratulate both NSDCI and DP World for this intent of cooperation to build a future ready skilled workforce. This Memorandum of Understanding will further strengthen the relationship between UAE and India and help enhance workforce productivity.”

