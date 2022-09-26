'Skilled IT Professionals at Target' Ministry of External Affairs Warns Indian Youth of Job Racket

The Ministry of External Affairs has warned Indian youth against international job rackets. Claiming that it is the skilled IT workforce who is at the target, the MEA in its recent notice said, “The target groups are IT-skilled youth who are duped in the name of lucrative data entry jobs in Thailand through social media advertisements as well as by Dubai and India-based agents.”

“The victims are reportedly taken across the border illegally mostly into Myanmar and held captive to work under harsh conditions,” warns MEA as it advised Indian nationals not to get entrapped in such fake job offers being floated through social media platforms or other sources.

The notice comes after instances of fake job rackets offering lucrative jobs to entice Indian youths for the posts of ‘Digital Sales and Marketing Executives’ in Thailand by dubious IT firms involved in call-center scams and crypto-currency fraud have come to our notice recently during our Missions in Bangkok and Myanmar, stated the latest notice by MEA.

“Before traveling on tourist/visit visa for employment purposes, Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through concerned Missions abroad, and antecedents of recruiting agents as well as any company before taking up any job offer,” as per rules.

Recently, MEA has the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has also asked Indian citizens living in Canada to be cautious stating that there has been a “sharp increase in incidents of hate crimes, sectarian violence, and anti-India activities in Canada”

Canada is one of the top choices for Indian students studying abroad. Addressing the students, MEA said, “Indian nationals and students from India in Canada and those proceeding to Canada for travel/education are advised to exercise due caution and remain vigilant.”

