Skit to Recruit for 1000 Vacancies in Technical, Business Teams, Freshers Can Apply

Skit, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) company will be hiring 1000 employees in the coming year, which will be one of its highest so far across diverse roles and dynamic skill-sets for strategic business and technical expansion, the organisation claims.

While, the company will hire across three primary markets including, the US, Southeast Asia, and India, the majority of the recruitment will happen in India. This includes both technical and business aspects, for lateral and fresh candidates, in the product, marketing, sales, machine learning, engineering, delivery, data annotation, HR/recruitment, and CXO roles, as per the official notice.

“The company is now gearing up to meet the ever-growing demand for executing projects as it develops its team to cater to global enterprise customers and solve contact center queries for a wider demographic," Skit said.

“With the aim to scale the company by 10x in the coming year, our priority is to first augment our Sales, Delivery and Tech teams who will be at the forefront of Skit’s explosive growth trajectory. We are currently investing in skilled and talented individuals who will drive this success and innovate to build an ecosystem of natural man and machine conversations, creating a world where voice interfaces are the primary ones,” said Sourabh Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of Skit.

As of September 2021, Skit’s total fundraising is USD 30 million. The global contact center market size is expected to grow steadily and reach a value of 496 billion US dollars by 2027. The company aims to further accelerate this growth, using voice tech innovation to personalize caller engagements and deliver up to 60 per cent cost reduction by offering a voice-first experience.

Since its inception, Skit claims to have strengthened its workforce by more than 6x to over 200 employees. Currently, the company is hiring for positions including key senior appointments across product, engineering, revenue, marketing, board appointments, human resources, and growth teams.

