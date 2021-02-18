SLAT 2021 Registration Begins from Today at set-test.org, Exam to be Held on June 27

The Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has released the schedule for its Law Admission Test 2021 on its official website at set-test.org. Those aspiring to get admission into various law courses, including BA LLB and BBA LLB, will have to appear for the computer-based examination. The registration process for SLAT has already been started and will conclude on June 4. SLAT 2021 CBT exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 27 from 9.30 am to 11.15 am at various centres in 83 cities across the country. The admit card for the successful applicants will be uploaded on June 14.

Click on the link here to know about SLAT 2021 important dates.

How to register yourself for SLAT 2021:

Step 1. Visit at set-test.org

Step 2. Go for ‘New Registration’ under the ‘Apply Now’ tab. Read the instructions provided there and then click on the 'I Agree' to proceed to the application form

Step 3. Key in the required details and choose a password and the hint question to register yourself. After this SLAT 2021 registered id will be displayed, keep that secured safely. An email containing the SLAT 2021 login credentials will also be sent.

Step 4. Now you will be redirected to the payment page, where you have to choose the payment mode and pay the application fee.

Applicants will have to pay Rs 1,950 as SLAT 2021 application fee.

Click on the direct link for SLAT 2021 registration

Online Registration

Documents needed to upload during SLAT 2021 registration

Passport size photograph in .jpg/.jpeg format

SSC/class 10 marksheet

HSC/ class 12 marksheet

SLAT 2021 eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have completed Class 12 or equivalent with a minimum of 45% marks from any recognised university.

Read the eligibility criteria here

The SLAT 2021 comprises 75 MCQ from Logical Reasoning, Analytical Reasoning, Legal Reasoning, Reading Comprehension and General Knowledge. Check the SLAT 2021 exam pattern and other details here