SLPRB Assam Police Constable 2018 Admit Cards Released at slprbassam.in; Steps to Download

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit cards for the Assam Police Constable 2018 recruitment exam for 15 districts. Assam Police Constable 2018 candidates can download their admit cards from the website www.slprbassam.infrom Wednesday, February 10, onwards. This exam is being conducted for the recruitment of 2391 Constable (UB) and 4271 Constable (AB) posts. The advertisement for these posts first came out on April 25, 2018. As per the latest notice, the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET) which were conducted from August 24, 2020 in 16 districts have been cancelled. It says that the PST and PET will be conducted afresh for the SLPRB Assam UB and AB constable recruitment 2018.

https://slprbassam.in/pdf/RecruitmentNotice2020/notice-09022021.pdf

SLPRB Assam Police Constable 2018 candidates can download their admit cards by taking the following steps:

Step 1: Visit the website https://slprbassam.in/

Step 2: At the top of the homepage, you will find the link ‘Download the Admit Card of first 15 Districts for the post of Constable AB/UB.’ Click on this

Step 3: A new page will open. In order to access your admit card, enter your phone number, application ID or email address. Click on Login

Step 4: Once you are logged in, download the admit card for the SLPRB Assam Police Constable 2018 recruitment exam

Step 5: Take a print out of the admit card and keep it safely for future reference

The dates of the PST PET are mentioned on the website. It will be conducted on February 15 in most districts, however, it will be on February 18 and February 22 in Charaideo and Majuli districts. Candidates can visit the website to check out the date on which specific exams will be conducted.

SLPRB Assam Police Constable 2018 recruitment exam candidates can find their exam date and centre on their admit cards.

The admit cards for the remaining 18 districts will be available soon. Candidates can keep checking the website regularly for the latest updates.