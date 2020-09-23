SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Apply for 444 Posts in Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training; Check Here
The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced the online application process for 444 posts in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam.
SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has announced the online application process for 444 posts in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam. Applicants can apply on the official website. Last day of form submission is on October 10.
Candidates are requested to read the official notification before filling the application form as the eligibility criteria for each post is different. Candidates can also read the official notification here
SLPRB recruitment 2020: How to fill the application form
Step 1: Visit the official website http://slprbassam.in/
Step 2: Click on the application link
Step 3: Complete the registration process by filling the required details
Step 4: Log in using registered phone no. and date of birth
Step 5: Fill the required details
Step 6: Verify Mobile No. by providing OTP.
Step 7: Pay the application fee
Step 8: Download the application form and keep it safely for future reference
The details of number of vacancy for each post is given below.
Details of Vacancy:
Stenographer (English) – 02 posts
Tech. Assistant (Headquarter) – 04 posts
Pharmacist (ITI) – 12 posts
Statistical Assistant (Employment Wing) – 30 posts
Instructor-Stenography (English) – 08 posts
Junior Assistant (HQ/ ITI) – 140 posts
Junior Instructor – 92 posts
Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Instructor – 03 posts
Librarian (ITI) – 01 post
Store Keeper (ITI) – 10 posts
Dresser (ITI) – 04 posts
Grade-IV – 138 posts
SLPRB will conduct the exam in two phases. The first phase will be a pen and paper-based exam. The students will be provided OMR sheet to answer the questions. SLPRB written exam will be of 100 questions from General mathematics, Logical reasoning, English, General awareness and Assam’s History, Geography, Polity and Economy.
The total marks will be 100 and there will be a negative marking of 0.50 mark for each wrong answer. The duration of the exam will be 2 and a half hours. For Grade IV posts, the exam will be of 50 marks.
Only those candidates who will qualify the first phase will be eligible to appear for the second phase. SLPRB Assam will conduct the second phase exam in computer based mode.
