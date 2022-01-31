Smart India Hackathon 2022 Registration Begins for Classes 6 to 12, College Students

The Ministry of Education has started the registration process of the fifth edition of AICTE’s Smart Indian Hackathon. Schools and colleges interested in participating in the hackathon can register online at the official website at sih.gov.in on or before the last date of registration, March 31. The application process began on January 26.

Smart India Hackathon 2022: Eligibility

Students from classes 6 to 12 or college students pursuing graduate or postgraduate programmes can participate in the hackathon to showcase their talent and problem-solving skills.

Smart India Hackathon 2022: Themes

The Smart India Hackathon 2022 themes include agriculture, foodtech, and rural development, clean and green technology, fitness and sports, heritage and culture, medtech, biotech, healthtech, blockchain, and cybersecurity, miscellaneous, renewable/sustainable energy, robotics and drones, smart automation, smart vehicles, travel and tourism, transportation and logistics, disaster management, and smart education.

Smart India Hackathon 2022: Selection process

The hackathon will have problem statements from many ministries, NGOs, PSUs, and other leaders from industries. After the announcement of problem statements and SPOC registration, colleges and universities will conduct an internal hackathon and shortlist candidates based on their performance. A total of five teams in addition to two waitlisted teams from the internal hackathon will then be shortlisted for the next round.

Out of these five teams, four can be chosen for blocked PSs and one for the student’s innovation category. Next, team leaders of the selected team will submit ideas against the PSs by college SPOC for the SIH2022 finale evaluation. The submitted solution will be evaluated for selecting the winners.

The Smart India Hackathon is conducted by the innovation cell of the Ministry of Human Resource Development once a year for students to come up with solutions to problems theme listed by the ministries, public sector units, non-governmental organisations, and industries. The hackathon was first conducted in 2017 and since then, it has seen participation from 15 lakh from over 8 thousand institutions across the country.

