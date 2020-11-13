'SMART' Research Campus Honouring Syama Prasad Mukherjee to Come up in West Bengal

The Union Ministry of Science and Technology is setting up another campus of Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science (IACS) in West Bengal, in the honour of Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Located at Jadavpur in Kolkata, the IACS is the only institute in India credited to have received a Nobel Prize for the work done here by renowned physicist CV Raman. It was established on July 29, 1876, then the only research institute in Asia.

The new 32-acres campus will be constructed in Baruipur in Bengal’s South 24-Parganas district and is aimed to be one of the finest institutes in India for multidisciplinary research purposes.

Director of IACS, Santanu Bhattacharya told News18, “Historically, our institute has many credits for its pathbreaking research. Renowned physicist CV Raman worked here and there are many more. It will be a smart campus."

He said a smart campus was concept well-known in the United States, and various other East Asian countries like Korea, Japan, Singapore, among others. "We want to build this new smart campus in the name of Syama Prasad Mukherjee. He was a politician, barrister and academician but few people know that he was an excellent mathematician,” he said.

Bhattacharya said Mukherjee had been a trusty member of IACS in 1930 and his father Ashutosh Mukherjee had been a teacher at the institute. "During Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s tenure, he formulated various policies here and therefore to honour him our governing council has taken a decision to keep our new campus after his name."

He explained the acronym of the ‘Smart’ campus – Syama Prasad Mukherjee Advance Research and Training Campus. "It will have various modern appliances and modern facilities which are actually now practiced in advanced countries,” he said.

The new campus aims to be a centre of opportunities for multidisciplinary research, not present at any institute, particularly in the Eastern Sector in India. "There will be lots of opportunities to train people from outside," Bhattacharya added.

“We want to create a model of the International Centre for Theoretical Physics here with focus on multidisciplinary research activities. We are sure that this will bring in an opportunity for the industry to get exposed to various scientific innovations related to fundamental sciences, engineering sciences and medical sciences and this will be boon for start-ups as well,” he said.

In 2018, the IACS became a university and Bhattacharya is confident that the new Education Policy will be well reflected at the new campus.