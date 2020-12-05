SNAP 2020 Admit Card to Release Today at snaptest.org, Exam to be Conducted on December 20

The Symbiosis International University is all set to release the SNAP 2020 admit card today. The exam will be conducted on December 20. Candidates who have registered for SNAP 2020 within the stipulated time will be able to download the SNAP 2020 hall ticket from its official website at snaptest.org.

Symbiosis International University conducts the SNAP test to offer admission to around 26 MBA/PGDM programmes in 16 participating institutes across the country. The examination will be conducted in multiple phases in around 94 cities across the country. SNAP is scheduled to be conducted on December 20, 2020, January 6 and 9, 2021.

How to download SNAP admit card 2020:

Step 1. Visit the official website at of SNAP 2020 snaptest.org.

Step 2. Once the SNAP 2020 admit card is released, the link for the same will be updated on the website and click on that link.

Step 3. A new page will be opened, enter your required log in details and submit.

Step 4. The SNAP 2020 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Download the SNAP 2020 admit card and take a hard copy of it.

Candidates are required to take a hard copy of the SNAP 2020 call letter to the specified exam centre along with a valid photo id proof like Aadhar card, driving license or passport.

Once the admit card is downloaded, candidates must ensure that the details are correctly mentioned. Candidates must check the exam venue, date and time of the exam, reporting time and other important details. The admit card will also contain important instructions which will be required to be strictly followed on the day of the exam or else candidates might not be allowed to take the exam.

SNAP 2020 admit card for the exam scheduled to be conducted on January 6 will be released on December 21 and for the January 9 exam, the hall tickets will be released December 24.

For more details, candidates are requested to visit the official website of SNAP 2020.