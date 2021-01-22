SNAP 2020 Result for MBA Entrance Declared at snaptest.org, How to Download

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2020 result has been declared on snaptest.org. The entrance test for SNAP 2020 was conducted to make candidates eligible for admission to MBA courses inSymbiosis International (Deemed) University and other participating institutes.The SNAP 2020 test was conducted in centre-based online mode on December 20, January 6 and January 9. There was only one shift in which the SNAP 2020 exam was held. The complete duration of the SNAP 2020 was one hour. There is a negative marking of 25% for every wrong answer. The candidates who had appeared for the SNAP 2020 exam must ensure that they have their login credentials handy.

In order to check the SNAP 2020 exam result, follow these steps:

Step 1: Open any browser of choice and search for snaptest.org

Step 2: On the website, you will see an option wherein you will be asked to enter your SNAP ID and password. After entering the details, you will be required to hit the 'Submit' tab

Step 3: After this, a new page will open wherein you can see your SNAP 2020 result

Step 4: Download and take a print of the result and your scorecard

In the next sprocess, the exam-conducting authority will releasea list of shortlisted candidates. Candidates who make it to the shortlisted list will now have to appear for the following rounds:

1.Group exercise and personal interaction i.e. GE-PI2.Writing ability test i.e. WAT3.Final selection

SNAP 2020 final merit list will have 50 per cent weightage from SNAP exam score, 10 per cent for group exercise, 30 per cent for personal interaction, and 10 per cent for writing ability test. Once you make the, cut and also get shortlisted you will become eligible to get admission in MBA programme offered by Symbiosis university.

Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP test) is a national-level entrance exam. The candidates who make the cut will be eligible to get a postgraduate and postgraduate diploma programmes in Management.

Format of SNAP 2020 exam paper is an objective test. An aspirant can maximum give the paper two times. In such a case the paper in which the person scores more marks will be considered.