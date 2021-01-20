SNAP 2020 Result to be Declared on January 22, Check Details Here

The Symbiosis International Deemed University will announce the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2020 result on January 22 on its official website snaptest.org. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result by using the registered login credentials. The SNAP 2020 was conducted on December 20, January 6 and January 9 at various centres in 94 cities across the country.

Candidates qualifying the SNAP 2020 will have to participate in group exercise, personal interaction, and writing ability test to seek admission to various MBA programmes at 16 participating institutes. As per the varsity's official notification, candidates who will attend all the phases of the selection process (GE-PIWAT) will be considered eligible for the generation of merit/wait/reject list. The candidate who will be absent from any of the tests will not be allowed to participate in the further selection process of any of the SIU MBA programmes.

The varsity will also release the category wise cut-off for SNAP 2020. The cut-offs might vary for each programme and candidates might get shortlisted for more than one programme based on her/his overall percentile. However, candidates getting shortlisted for more than one programme will have to participate in the GE-PIWAT for each programme separately.

The candidates' selection will be done based on their performances in all the phases of SNAP. The SNAP 2020 merit list will be prepared by giving 50 per cent weightage to SNAP score, 10 percent weightage to group exercise, 30 to personal interaction, and 10 per cent writing ability test.

SNAP is a computer-based test comprising 60 multiple choice type questions of 1 mark each. Candidates are given the duration of 2 hours to take the test. Candidates can take the SNAP test twice out of which the higher score is considered for final percentile calculation. For more details, candidates can read the official notification here https://www.snaptest.org/teststructure.html