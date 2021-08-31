SNAP 2021 Registrations Begin Today: All You Need to Know

The Symbiosis International (deemed) University, Pune will begin the registration process for the Symbiosis National Aptitude Online Test (SNAP) 2021 tomorrow, August 31. The registration process will be conducted online on its official website — snaptest.org.

The application process will continue till November 27. The exam is conducted for admissions to MBA programs at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Nagpur. SIMB has 26 MBA programmes across 16 institutes.

SNAP 2021: Exam Pattern

SNAP 2021 will be held in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in 94 test cities. The exam will be of 60 marks — one mark for each question across three sections — General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability, Analytical & Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency. The exam is held for a duration of 60 minutes. For every wrong attempt, 25 per cent marks will be deducted.

SNAP 2021: Eligibility criteria

Students must have completed graduation from any recognised university or institution. They must have scored a minimum of 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC) or Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, they must have scored 45 per cent marks in graduation.

Students who are appearing for final year examinations of their undergraduate (UG) degree programmes can also apply, however, their admission will be conducted only after their final year results are out.

SNAP 2021: How To Apply

Step 1. Go to the official website of SNAP

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the registration link

Step 3. Register using required credentials like name, email id, city, and mobile number

Step 4. Fill in the application form

Step 4. Upload necessary documents. Submit

Step 5. Download and save the application for future reference

SNAP 2021: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs 1750 to apply for the exam. Admissions will be strictly based on merit.

