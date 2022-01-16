SNAP 2021 Phase 3 Today, Important Guidelines to Follow

The third phase of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2021 for admissions to MBA programme at Symbiosis Institute of Business Management (SIBM) for the academic year 2022-24 will be conducted today, January 16. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode across various centres in the country. The first phase of SNAP 2021 was successfully held on December 19, 2021, while the second phase was held on January 8. The results for all three phases of SNAP 2021 will be announced together on February 1.

SNAP 2021: Important Guidelines

Candidates must report to the test centre as per the time on the admit card to facilitate swift thermal screening, admit card checking, and ID proof verification. No candidate will be permitted to appear for the exam after the exam begins. Candidates need to carry a coloured copy of their SNAP 2021 admit card along with a valid proof of ID. Black and white copies of the SNAP 2021 admit card will not be allowed.

Candidates must follow all the necessary COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government. Wearing a face mask during the exam is compulsory. Candidates may carry a black or blue simple ball pen, transparent water bottle, and sanitiser to the exam centre. Any type of electronic device or mobile phone is not permitted inside the exam centre. Candidates with a disability appearing with scribes must ensure that they carry all the valid documents. Any malpractice during the test will result in immediate disqualification from SNAP 2021.

SNAP 2021: Exam Pattern

SNAP 2021 features a total of 60 multiple choice questions scaled down to 50 marks from three sections. The sections include analytical and logical reasoning, quantitative, data interpretation and data sufficiency, and general English, which includes reading comprehension, verbal reasoning, and verbal ability. The exam will have no sectional time limit and candidates can switch between sections. Every wrong answer will attract a negative marking of 25 per cent.

