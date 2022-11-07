SNAP 2022 Applications Open, All You Need to Know About the Symbiosis MBA Entrance Exam

The Symbiosis International (Deemed) University, Pune is accepting applications for its SNAP MBA entrance exam 2022. The ongoing process started back in August and the last date to submit the form is November 24. Interested candidates can register themselves for the exam at the official website, snaptest.org.

The computer-based Symbiosis National Aptitude Test, also known as SNAP, will be administered on December 10, 18, and 23. The registration process for both the SNAP exam and programmes offered by its listed institutions is integrated, according to the official website. The three SNAP scores will be compared, with the best score will be used for further shortlisting.

Also read| Cochin Shipyard, IIT-Madras to Support Maritime Startups

SNAP 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For Indian students to be eligible for SNAP, they must hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution with a minimum cumulative GPA of 50 per cent (45 per cent for SC and ST) or an equivalent. Candidates may also apply for the SNAP 2022 if they are in their final year of their graduation.

SNAP 2022: How to apply

Step 1- Visit snaptest.org, the SNAP 2022 official website, and select “New Registration.”

Step 2- Enter your Name, date of birth, phone number, and email address

Step 3- Login with your SNAP ID and password

Step 4- Enter personal and academic details and choose the preferred test city and SIU institute from the list

Step 5- Upload your scanned signature and a passport-size photo

Step 6- Pay the SNAP 2022 application fee via net banking, credit/debit card or demand draft.

SNAP 2022: Application fees

While the registration window is open, candidates may sign up for all three SNAP attempts. The SNAP form fee is Rs 1950 for each attempt and all three sets of the SNAP 2022 exam questions will have their levels of difficulty standardised. The fee can be paid online or via demand draft.

SNAP 2022: Exam pattern

The SNAP is a 60-mark objective exam with four options for each question. For every incorrect answer, 0.25 marks will be deducted. According to the exam’s format, questions on general English, quantitative aptitude, data interpretation, and data sufficiency will be asked. 86 cities across India will be conducting the SNAP 2022. SIOM Nashik, SCMHRD Pune, SIMC Pune and SIBM Pune are among the several other institutes that will accept SNAP results.

Read all the Latest Education News here