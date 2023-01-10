SNAP 2022 Results Out at snaptest.org, Check Steps to Download

The Symbiosis International University (SIU), Pune, has declared the result of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2022. Candidates, who appeared in the entrance test for MBA admissions, in participating B-schools can check their results online at SNAP’s official website, snaptest.org, by submitting their login ID and password.

The SNAP 2022 was conducted on December 10, 18, and 23. The exam was held for one hour on all three days. The Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) Entrance Test 2022 was conducted in Computer Based (CBT) mode across 87 cities in India. The entrance test was the first level of the multi-level process for admission into MBA and other management courses.

SNAP 2022 results: How to check

Step 1: Log on to the official portal of SNAP, snaptest.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the download score link, which is available on the top right side of the page.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, asking candidates to enter their SNAP ID and password.

Step 4: Your SNAP 2022 scorecard will be displayed on your device screen.

Take a screenshot or printout for the future.

SNAP 2022: What’s next

After the SNAP 2022 results, candidates must start preparing for Group Discussion (GD), Personal Interaction (PI), and Written Aptitude Test (WAT) rounds for admission into PG management courses offered by SIU and other participating B-Schools in SNAP.

The final admission offers will be made based on candidates’ performance in various levels of the admission process and their past academic records. SNAP 2022 scorecards will be accepted for admission into various colleges including SIOM Nashik, SCMHRD Pune, SIMC Pune and SIBM Pune among others.

The SNAP entrance test was divided into three broad sections — general English including reading comprehension, verbal ability and verbal reasoning: analytical and logical reasoning, and quantitative and data interpretation and data sufficiency. The sections make up a total of 60 marks. English section has 15 questions while the quant and logical reasoning section has 20 and 25 questions. For every correct answer, candidates were awarded 1 mark whereas a wrong attempt invited a negative marking of 0.25 marks.

