SNAP 2022: Symbiosis Releases Admit Card, Know How to Download Hall Ticket

The Symbiosis International (deemed) University released the admit card for the Symbiosis National Aptitude (SNAP) 2022 exam today. The hall ticket has been released for the entrance exam going to be conducted on December 10. Candidates who are registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website snaptest.org.

This year, SNAP entrance test is scheduled to be conducted on December 10, December 18, and December 23. The exam will be held for an hour (11 am to 12 pm) on all three days. In order to access the SNAP Test 1 Admit Card 2022

candidates will have to login to the official portal using their ID and password.

SNAP Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website— snaptest.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrolling link that reads ‘admit card live’.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Log-in using the required credentials.

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the dashboard.

Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for further use.

Candidates are advised by SIU to carry a printout of the hall tickets to the exam hall, as candidates will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without first showing the admit card and an official photo ID proof. It is also important to paste a recent passport-size coloured photograph on the admit card.

This time, the SNAP 2022 exam result is expected to release on January 10, 2023. An applicant can appear for only up to three tests for SNAP, SIU said, adding further if a student appears for more than one test, the maximum score will be considered for the calculation of final percentile in Symbiosis National Aptitude Test 2022 and there will be no normalization.

