SNAP 2022 Test 3 Today, Check Exam Guidelines

The third exam of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) test will be held on December 23. The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will organize the paper from 2 pm to 3 pm. Candidates who applied for the exam are advised to carry their admit cards and verification documents to the exam center. The aspirants can take the printout of admit card through the official site of SNAP at snaptest.org, by keying their SNAP ID and password.

SNAP admit card 2022: how to download

Step 1. Visit the official website of SNAP, snaptest.org

Step 2. On the home page, click on the link “admit card”

Step 3. Enter the SNAP login credentials ID and password and click on the login button

Step 4. SNAP Admit Card will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the SNAP Admit Card and take a printout

As per the instructions, candidates must reach the examination center before the commencement of the entrance examination. Furthermore, candidates are requested to carry government photo identity proof like PAN card, driving licence, voter ID card, passport, Aadhaar card, and one passport-size photograph.

The SNAP 2022 exam was conducted on different days. While the first test took place on December 10, the second was held on December 18.

The SNAP exam 2022 paper will have three sections – general English including reading comprehension, verbal ability and verbal reasoning, analytical an logical reasoning, and quantitative, data interpretation and data sufficiency. English section has 15 questions while the Quant and Logical Reasoning section has 20 and 25 questions. The total marks in the SNAP exam will be 60 in which all the questions will be of 1 mark each. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes and ¼ mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Read all the Latest Education News here