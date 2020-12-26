SNAP Test 2020 Admit Card Released at snaptest.org, Check Details Here

The Symbiosis International University (SIU) has published Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) admit card. The candidates who are appearing for the exam can download it from snaptest.org. The last date to download the admit card for entrance examination is January 6.

The exam which is organised for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses will be conducted on January 9, 2021. The exam will be conducted in a single shift from 11 am to 12 pm across India. There are 94 centres that have been made available for conducting the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test. This will be a computer-based test which will comprise of three sections namely:

General English: Reading Comprehension, Verbal Reasoning, Verbal Ability

Analytical and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative, Data Interpretation and Data Sufficiency.

The result of the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test will be declared on January 22.

In order to download the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test admit card, candidates must keep their SNAP login ID and password ready. After that they will have to follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit snaptest.org from any browser

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the option that reads SNAP 2020 admit card

Step 3: On a new window you will be asked to enter your SNAP 2020 Id and password. Next, hit the submit button

Step 4: New page comprising of your admit card will open

Step: Download and take a print of the SNAP 2020

The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test admit card includes details like details of the candidate and SNAP exam centre, reporting time. At the exam centre, the candidate will be asked to produce a valid government ID card along with the admit card. The identity card that is being presented must include a photo of the candidate.