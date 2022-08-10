Social Media Users Are Calling Out 'Creepy Kaku' Whose Letter 'Forced' St Xaviers' Professor to Quit

After an assistant professor at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata was allegedly sacked over posting bikini pictures on social media, her story has become a matter of debate. Several students and parents have come out in support of the assistant professor and are calling out shaming culture against women, it was based on a complaint of a student and his father based on which she was allegedly asked to leave.

The professor was allegedly asked to quit after a parent of a first-year student at the university complained that he had noticed his son looking at photos of the teacher in a bikini on Instagram. Users of social media platforms have now asked who is the #CreepyKaku (kaku = uncle), whose letter to the varsity authorities forced the St Xaviers’ teacher to quit.

As per the #CreepyKaku social media posts, the picture of the professor are old and from a private Instagram account of hers. “Policing an 18-year-old, Kaku…why?,” reads the social media post adding that is the parent trying to cover up his son’s history. Calling him a ‘snarky kaku’, ‘creepy kaku’, many social media users have come out in support of teacher and are calling the father-son duo out.

Another social media user wrote, “Do not intrude into your professor’s personal space, including their social media, unless they have consented to it. Outside the school/college, they are individuals with unabridged control over their own lives, and you are not a part of it. You get to have zero opinions.”

Pranadhika Deb Burma, a social activist and also a descendant of the Royal Family of Tripura who is known for posting bold pictures on social media has started a campaign supporting the professor. “I have been a conscientious and committed citizen and activist for 27 years of my life, and along with my work, also share Boudoir photos and other content openly across my social media. It has had no impact on the quality or consistency of my work, however, there are some people who choose to judge me for reasons best known to them. During covid, the same people came and begged me for help for their loved ones, using the same social media messengers in which they had previously sent me rape threats and abuses. I chose to help them because it speaks of my upbringing and the actual fact that your clothing or lack thereof has zero to do with your character. It is shameful as to what is happening at St Xavier’s, and I stand by the professor 100%.”

The allegedly drafted complaint letter by the father, named as BK Mukherjee, is also making rounds on social media. St Xavier’s, however, has refuted the allegations and claimed the assistant professor resigned voluntarily. In the letter, the parent said that he found his son looking at the professor’s pictures that he said were “objectionable”, “vulgar” and “bordered on nudity”.

As per the complaint letter, it reads, “Recently, I was appalled to find my son looking at some pictures of Prof. where she has posed in a sexually explicit way causing deliberate public exposure. To look at a teacher dressed in her undergarments and uploading pictures on social media is utterly shameful for me as a parent since I have tried to shield my son from this kind of gross indecency and objectification of the female body. It is obscene, vulgar, and improper for an 18-year-old student to see his professor dressed in scanty clothes exhibiting her body on a public platform.”

