Son of a Daily Wage Worker Bags Rs 2.5 Crore Scholarship to Study Engineering in US

Prem Kumar, a Dalit student from Gonpura village in Bihar, has bagged himself a scholarship worth Rs 2.5 crore to study at a prestigious college in Pennsylvania, United States. The son of a daily wage worker, he aspires to pursue a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and international affairs at Layfayette College. He bagged the scholarship with the help of the Dexterity Global Group, an organisation that provides educational opportunities to students from the most remote parts of the country.

Sharad Vivek Sagar, the founder of Dexterity Global commemorated the success of the 17-year-old on his Twitter handle. Along with his picture, Sharad wrote about the family background of the boy, the amount of scholarship he has received, and the college he’ll be going to. “He (Prem) is likely the first Mahadalit student in India to achieve this feat,” reads the end segment of his post.

Prem is a #DexterityToCollege fellow from Gonpura village in Bihar. His father is a daily wage earner. Prem has been selected to study at the prestigious Lafayette College in US on a ₹2.5 crore scholarship. He is likely the first Mahadalit student in India to achieve this feat. pic.twitter.com/q5XZAgnvQZ — Sharad Vivek Sagar (@SharadTalks) July 7, 2022

While speaking about this huge moment Prem told a leading news daily that his parents could never go to school, thus getting the opportunity to study abroad is “incredible”. “The Dexterity Global organisation, which is working for the Mahadalit children in Bihar, is very commendable. It is because of them that I have got this success today. I am happy,” he added.

Prem is one of the six students who got selected for the prestigious Dyer Fellowship at Lafayette. According to university officials, the fellowship is awarded only to those students who have the potential and motivation to bring about a change in the world “with a relentless focus on problem-solving.”

