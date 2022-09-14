Son of a Farmer, Rajasthan's Ravi Kumar Sihag Cracks UPSC CSE in Hindi Medium, Gets AIR 18

The son of a farmer, Ravi Kumar Sihag has made his parents proud by cracking one of the toughest exams in the country — the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam. A native of Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, Ravi also used to help his father in the fields until his graduation. He cleared the exam in Hindi medium.

Ravi Kumar Sihag gave four attempts for the UPSC exam, out of which he was successful in 3. In the year 2018, he got 337th rank and Indian Defense Accounts Service (IDAS) cadre in the first attempt, and in 2019 he got 317th rank and Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) cadre in the second attempt. In the third attempt in the year 2020, he could not even clear the main examination. Then in the year 2021 in the fourth attempt, he secured 18th rank and has become an IAS officer.

In the UPSC exam of 2021, the initial 17 ranked candidates were from the English medium. Ravi Kumar Sihag was a Hindi medium candidate and got 18th rank making him the topper of Hindi medium in UPSC CSE 2021.

Born on November 2, 1995 to Ramkumar Sihag, a farmer, and mother Vimala Devi, a housewife, now an IAS officer Ravi Kumar Sihag is the only brother among three sisters. He completed schooling in Hindi medium. He studied up to class 7 from Manmohan Sir’s school Saraswati Vidya Mandir in his native village 3 BAM Vijayanagar, Sri Ganganagar. After that, he studied 11th class from Sharda School in Anupgarh and 12th from a senior secondary school in Vijayanagar. He did his BA from Sharda College, Anupgarh.

Like Sihag, Yaksh Chaudhary, the son of a farmer, based in Uttar Pradesh also cracked UPSC CSE 2022 securing All India Rank 6. He had studied with the help of a government scholarship, which is targeted to help low-income but meritorious students is now set to become an IAS officer. In his first attempt in 2019, he could crack the prelims. While in his second attempt he cracked prelims, mains, however, could not clear the interview rounds. He cracked the exam in his third attempt.

