Son of a Teacher Tops Meghalaya SSLC, Wants to Become a Doctor

Arghadeep Saha from Woodland Secondary School, Dalu has topped the Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2022. Registered as a private candidate, Arghadeep shared the first rank with Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih, a student of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Marbisu.

Despite all odds, Arghadeep made it to the top position and he attributes his success to the untiring effort of his teachers. “The school has provided every material that I wanted, the school was in contact with me every time so whenever I needed, they helped me. My mother herself is a science teacher in the school, so she helped me with my academics,” he said.

It’s not usual that a student from a remote area of Meghalaya makes it to the top. When asked, Arghadeep said, “It’s never that a student from Dalu cannot make it to the top, it matters how we study, how much time we invest for studies. If we give full attention in our classes and we study books thoroughly we can make it. I didn’t expect it to be the first rank.”

Despite the formulation of Meghalaya Telecom Infrastructure Policy in 2018, the mobile connectivity in the state including the capital city, Shillong continues to remain poor much to the agony of lakhs of mobile users. The most affected are the students.

Asked about online classes, Arghadeep said, “Online classes were there in the last part, internet issue was there, sometimes like voice breaks or the videos freezes, that time I was unable to attend the classes, nevertheless whenever I messaged the teachers they were available to help me, even during their vacations, they helped me.”

Aiming to be a doctor, he is now studying at Lalans Integrated Academy, Bhetapara, where along with science stream in class 11 and 12, the medical entrance exam — NEET coaching is also provided.

Apart from Arghadeep, there were four other private candidates who made it to the top 20 list. Ianehskhem Lyndem, and Biambong A Sangma, both share rank 11 while Sohan Thapa is at 15th position and Tofany Suchiang is at rank 19. Biambong A Sangma, is also a student of Woodland Secondary School, Dalu.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education on Friday announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination and the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (Arts stream). The state recorded a pass percentage of 56.96 per cent in the SSLC examination, which is an increase when compared to last year’s 52.91 per cent and other previous years. On the other hand, the overall pass percentage in the HSSLC examination was registered at 81.17 per cent.

Amebaaihunsha Kharbhih of St Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Marbisu, and Arghadeep Saha from a private institution topped the SSLC examination. The second position was also shared by Menangmankhraw Kharkongor of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School and Rilaakor Lamare of Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School while Arghadeep Ghosh of Sherwood School, Tura secured the third position.

Ramyank Nilabh Chakraborty of Don Bosco College Hr Sec School, Tura topped in the HSSLC examination while Bahunlang Mawrie of Auxilium Girls’ Higher Secondary School and Vijay Adhikari of St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School were placed in the second and third position.

