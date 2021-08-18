Son of Auto Driver, Class 9 Student Builds Mini Aircraft by Using Scrap

A class 9 student from Odisha’s Cuttack has built remote-controlled mini aircraft, jet boats, scooters, JCBs, and robots using thermocol and boxes. Solar-powered aircraft built by Aditya Moharana can fly about 700 to 800 high and boats built by him reach up to 200 meters in water.

The teen now aims to become an aircraft engineer. Aditya belongs to an economically underprivileged family. While it’s hard for the family to spend expenses on creating toys for Aditya, the young boy started using waste materials to create electronics.

His father, Bipin Moharana, who is an auto driver underwent financial hardships due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. Talking to news18.com said, “I am a simple auto driver but I will do everything in my capacity to support my son."

Aditya says he made all these items using batteries, motor, remotes, transmitters, and receivers which he created himself by watching Youtube.

Aditya Moharana, the aeroplane boy said, “I started by making a truck but it broke. Then I tried to make a cycle, scooter and JCB. I had a remote-controlled car, I made a boat by using pieces of the car but it didn’t work. Then I took the help of Youtube to make an aeroplane. I have designed five models of aeroplanes of which only two became successful. I am very happy with my experiments. I aim to be an aircraft engineer"

Bipin Moharana, Aditya’s Father said that “He has been doing this since he was in class 6. We belong to an artesian family. This is another way of keeping the family traditions alive. He had done very good art on mud as well. I will try my level best to provide all instruments for his experiment. We are happy with his activities"

