Son of Taxi Driver to Son of a TV Mechanic, Children From Low-Income Families Secure Top Ranks in Meghalaya Board 12th Results

Poverty cannot be deterrence in the path of knowledge, this was proved by class 12 students of Meghalaya. Children from low income families including son of taxi driver and another student, a ward of TV mechanic have topped the exams held this year despite covid-19 led distruptions. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared class 12 or higher secondary school leaving certificate ( HSSLC ) results for science stream on Thursday.

Talking about his journey to reach to the top position Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik, son of a taxi driver Gopal Roy Bhowmik he received full support from his father despite facing financial crunch during the pandemic.

“My father is a taxi driver and my mother is a homemaker. My father’s income was absolutely zero during covid-19 time as all the taxi drivers were at home, no taxi was allowed to ply but my father never made me feel that we are lacking something, he always managed,” Bhowmik said,

A resident of lower Lumparing and a student of Laban Bangalee Boy’s HS School, Shillong Bhowmik has secured 9th position in his SSLC exams which motivated him to do well in his HSSLC (class 12) boards too. “The respect that I have got after securing the 9th position in SSLC has encouraged me to do well in HSSLC.”

The journey, however, was not easy, known as the COVID era students, Bhawmik and his peers had to go for online classes and this became the primary mode of education in the second and the third wave.

The main issue faced by the students were due to lack of network connectivity. “I am from Shilong and faced network issue. Everybody is not lucky to have broadband at home so it’s a request to the government to do something improve our network reception as internet the speed is miserable. I faced many problems because I could not hear properly during online classes.”

Similar grievance was shared by Rishi Sarkar, the second position holder in the science stream. He is a student of Laban Bangalee Boy’s HS School, Shillong.

“For me I wear specs if I constantly look at the screen for long hours my eyes strain. My power increased twice during the COVID. Online classes were very tough for me, sitting for so many hours and attending online classes itself is a very big problem. It is difficult to understand subjects in online classes,” Sarkar said.

Son of a TV mechanic, young Rishi too has seen ups and downs of life but despite all odds she shines in the HSSLC examination (Science stream).

Money is a problem but I believe nothing lasts forever, said the topper who claims to have faced issues in understanding during online classes.

“My father is a TV mechanic and on top of that my father has diabetes. Money is a problem but I believe nothing lasts forever,” he said.

Asked about his studies, he said, “I made a plan, because if you have a plan in mind you will follow the plan no matter what, if you are determined enough not to care about what is happening outside.”

Chirag Deb, the third position holder in Higher Secondary school Leaving certificate Examination in commerce stream from of Laban Bangalee Boy’s HS School, Shillong, said, “It was quite difficult during COVID situation, everything was going on in online mode. With no face to face interactions, it was tougher to clear doubt. Sometimes there were internet issues,” he added.

Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong and St Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong bagged the top positions in the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations in the science and commerce streams respectively.

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Shillong, bagged the first position in HSSLC (Science) by securing 469 marks while St Anthony’s Riya Kharpran secured the first position in HSSLC (Commerce) with 464 marks.

The second position in the science stream was bagged by Rishi Sarkar of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School and third position by Chetna Bose of Don Bosco College (Higher Secondary Section), Tura while the second place in the commerce stream went to Emerene Kharpran of St Edmund’s Higher Secondary School, and Keshav Agarwala of Don Bosco College (Higher Secondary Section), Tura and the third position to Chirag Deb of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School.

Other students who featured in the top-10 list of science include Nazariolan Synrem of RK Mission Higher Secondary School, Cherrapunjee (4th), Armanki War of St Anthony’s (5th), Balarihun Kharlukhi of RK Mission Hr Sec School, Cherrapunjee (6th), Daemon Shaaniang B Shullet of St Anthony’s (7th), Mewaksandor Ymbon of St Anthony’s, Phibajanai Khardewsaw of Risa Hr Sec School (9th) and Rakibul Hazarika of JN Hr Sec School, Phulbari (10th).

Those in the commerce stream include: Laizomlien Gangte of St Anthony’s and Shraddha Dutta of St Edmund’s Hr Sec School shared the 4th position, Supriya Das of St Anthony’s (5th), Tulsi Dey of St Margaret’s Hr Sec School (6th), Ibadashisha Jana of St Mary’s Hr Sec School (7th), Sneha Bhattacharjee of St Anthony’s (8th), Balajied Kynsai Biam of Seven Set Annexe Hr Sec School (9th) and Ankush Debnath and Eliona Baniada Nongrum of St Anthony’s and Ankita Pal of St Mary’s Hr Sec School bagged the 10th position.

The pass percentage in the science stream was recorded at 71.62 per cent while in the commerce stream it was 83.63 per cent.

