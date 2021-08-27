Sonu Sood is Desh Ke Mentor: All You Need to About Delhi Govt's Mentorship Programme

Actor Sonu Sood is the brand ambassador of the Delhi government’s mentorship programme ‘Desh ke Mentor’. The AAP government is hailing it as one of the largest programmes in the country. Under the Desk Mentor scheme, over 3 lakh young professionals will guide and 10 lakh Delhi Govt School students will be trained for a bright future.

The programme has been run in the pilot mode so far and will now be launched soon. The pilot project, claims Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, has been running for over a year now and only after success of the pilot project the government is launching the programme pan-India. The programme will be officially launched in mid-September.

The aim of the mentorship programme is to offer career guidance and counselling to students, especially those who are from underprivileged backgrounds. The government will put well-education people in touch with the young kids. These mentors will have 4-5 kids under their wings and will not only talk to them related to career but also help resolve their problems.

Sonu Sood will make certain kids under his wings and train them for the future. He will also appeal to educated Indians to train more kids. He is set to reach lakhs of Indians. The programme aims at reaching at least 10 lakh kids and 3 lakh working professionals.

Talking about his journey, Soon said, “When we were young there were only two options - either engineering or medicine - now there are a plethora of options for students." Urging youth of the country to mentor kids said, “We always complain that nothing changes in the country…we often plan we will do something when we have achieved something but this programme enables youth to contribute to the country." Sood said, “isse badi deshbhakti nahi ho skti" (there cannot be biggest patriotic contribution than this)

While announcing the programme, Delhi Chief Minister said, “It’s time to make education a mass movement."

Sonu Sood - the actor who came to the limelight for his philanthropist acts during the pandemic said, “Delhi govt has created a platform for all of you to come forward … it is a great opportunity.. I feel blessed that I can reach lakhs of students." He added, “A country can progress only when the level of education will increase."

