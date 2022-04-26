Soon Foreign Universities Will Set-up Campuses in India, UGC Forms Panel to Make Rules

In a bid to attract top-ranking foreign higher educational institutes to set up their campuses in India, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has set up a five-member committee. The committee has prepared rules and regulations for these foreign institutes. The committee was set up on April 11, as per reports, and will be announcing its report by end of the month.

Reportedly, the first institutes to come up will be in the areas of science and technology, however, more details will be out soon when UGC will officially announce the report and the rules suggested by the committee. These measures are part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Under the NEP, the government had suggested setting up of Indian colleges abroad and foreign colleges in India.

“A legislative framework facilitating such entry will be put in place, and such universities will be given special dispensation regarding regulatory, governance, and content norms on par with other autonomous institutions of India,” the NEP said.

These suggestions are going to come true soon as the UGC is about to announce its policy regulations on allowing foreign colleges to set up base in India soon. This is expected to allow Indian students to not only study here but also at India-based institutes to set up deeper collaborations in terms of joint courses, student exchange, research etc.

Last year, a survey conducted by the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) had revealed that as many as eight foreign universities are interested in setting up their campuses in India. Without revealing names, the centrally funded body had informed that these institutes are among the top 50 in the Times Higher Education Ranking.

India colleges too have been asked to systematically build their own brands and hold outreach programmes to the international diaspora and attract foreign students and build a good reputation.

The strategy also includes the introduction of credit recognition under the twinning arrangement. Under this scheme students enrolled in higher education institutes (HEIs) in India will complete a part of their education with a partnering international institute.

