South-eastern Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 Staff Nurse and Other Posts Till May 7, Details Here

South Eastern Railway (SER) has invited applications for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Dresser, Hospital Attendant, and House Keeping Assistant on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates same can submit their online application on the official website - ser.indianrailways.gov.in - on or before May 7 by 6 pm. A total of 53 posts has been announced for this recruitment process. The successful applicants will be selected on the basis of telephonic/ online interviews. Read about eligibility criteria, selection process, and other details below.

Southern-Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Essential requirement: Educational qualification is different for each of the posts. Those applying for staff nurse will have to 3-years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a recognized school of nursing. For the other posts, applicants must have passed matriculation or HSC with a relevant certificate course.

Age limit: The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 to 40 years for Staff Nurse and 18 to 33 years for all other posts.

Southern-Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: Selection Process

Successful applicants fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be called for telephonic/ online video conferencing. The schedule for the telephonic interview will be released in due course of time. The qualified candidates will be further called for document verification.

Southern-Eastern Railway recruitment 2021: Application process

Candidates will have to send the application form in the prescribed format along with the scanned copy of the required documents like - age proof, educational qualification, and experience at the mail address: srdpoadra@gmail.com.

Here’s how you can download the prescribed application form:

Step 1. Visit the official website of SER at ser.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the news & updates section and click on employment notification

Step 3. Next, click on the notification link for SER para-medical staff recruitment 2021

Step 4. Read the notification and take a printout of the prescribed application form attached with the advertisement

Step 5. Enter all the required details and scan them. Send it to the above-mentioned mail address.

For more details, click here

