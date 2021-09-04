South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: Applications Open for Graduates, Salary up to Rs 63,840

South Indian Bank Limited notified about the recruitment for the post of probationary officers (PO) posts in scale-I cadre on its official website southindianbank.com. Candidates willing to pursue a career in the bank can apply online for the above-mentioned recruitment through the official website by September 8.

Selection will be done on the basis of an online test followed by a personal interview. The aspirants securing minimum cut-off marks in the online written test will be called for the interview round. Applicants must note that the SIB PO application form 2021 is available in online mode only, no other mode of application will be accepted.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have completed graduation with a minimum of 50% marks in any subject from any recognised institute, college, university.

Age limit: Candidates must not exceed 28 years as on July 31, 2021.

Other requirements: Work experience of minimum 2 years in Officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Urban Cooperative Bank/ Small Finance Bank/ Banking Subsidiary is required.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

Candidates can only make it online through the bank’s website www.southindianbank.com by following these simple steps:

Step 1: Visit the official recruitment portal of South Indian Bank at https://recruit.southindianbank.com/RDC/

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Apply Here’ link mentioned under the ‘Lateral Recruitment of Probationary Officer’ tab

Step 3: A fresh webpage will be redirected. Enter the candidate’s name, valid email id, valid phone number and other required details to register yourself

Step 4: Save the registration details and re-login to the portal using the same to fill in the SIB PO application form

Step 5: Complete the details, upload the essential documents in the specified format and pay the application fee of Rs 800

Step 6: Once done, download a copy of the submitted application form for future reference.

South Indian Bank PO Recruitment: Salary

The selected candidates will get paid between Rs 36,000 and Rs 63,840.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here