Southern Railway Permits Students to Travel in Chennai Suburban Trains from February 15

The Southern Railway on Friday said that students will now be allowed to travel in Chennai suburban trains. The services will start from February 15. With this permission in place, they will be allowed to travel even during the peak hours of Chennai suburban trains.

To use the facility, students will need to show a valid identity card issued by their educational institution at the time of purchasing the ticket or pass. Further, when the Travelling Ticket Examiner comes to check the ticket in the train, the student will have to produce both the ticket and the valid ID proof.

A press release issued by the Southern Railway clearly mentions that all students using this facility will have to abide by safety precautions against the novel coronavirus. It states that students must mandatorily wear a face mask and practice social distancing during the entire train journey.

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Railways, took to Twitter to share the press release. In a part of his tweet, he has also assured people that the Railways is making efforts in the direction of delivering safe and convenient travel experience to all passengers.

The services in the Chennai suburban trains were earlier only made available for women. Chennai suburban train services started from January 4 full fledgedly. Before this, only selected routes were being operated due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, currently, an additional 160 services -- which were available before the pandemic -- have also started.

In a previous statement that the Southern Railway released, it had said that the local train services daily from Chennai will be 660. The general public has been allowed to use the local train during the non-peak hours. The department has mentioned that the peak hours every day will be between 7 am and 9.30 am, and between 4.30 pm and 7 pm.