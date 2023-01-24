Special Casual Leave on Jan 30 for Teachers for MLC Constituency Polls in Thane

The Maharashtra legislative council’s Konkan teachers’ constituency election will be held in Thane on January 30. Deputy commissioner of education, Angha Kadam, has announced special casual leave on the day so that teachers and non-teaching staff can exercise their right to vote in the election.

Collector Ashok Shingare said that on the day of the polls, teachers who have registered their names will get special casual leave and a holiday will be observed in schools where polling centres are set up.

“Special casual leave has been granted to only the working teacher electors who are named in the electoral roll (registered to vote) in schools in the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) are to exercise their right to vote on the election day as announced by the Election Department. As it is a school working day on the said day, instructions have been issued for the principal, senior teachers to plan the school class regarding the said implementation so that no complaint of any kind comes from the students and parents," reads the circular by Anagha Kadam, reported Free Press Journal.

There has been a drop in the number of eligible voters by 7.5 per cent for the upcoming polls compared to the last elections, a senior official said. In the last elections held in 2017, there were 15,736 voters in Thane district, whereas 14,683 voters registered themselves this time around, collector Ashok Shingare said. As many as 8,767 female and 5,916 male voters registered themselves in the district, he said. While a total of 20 polling booths will be set up in the district for the elections scheduled to be held on January 30, the official added.

-with PTI inputs

