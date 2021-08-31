Special Slot for Teachers in CoWin App as Govt Prioritises Vaccines for Teachers

Many schools and educational institutions across India have remained shut for over one and a half years now. However, recent reports suggest the authorities will soon be sending a letter that informs parents and students regarding the physical reopening of the school.

The rumour of this decision has got mixed reaction from people at large. Some parents are of the view that the risk of the third wave is still looming over and there is no point in sending children to school under such circumstances, while others are waiting for schools to reopen.

Now, as the news of the reopening of schools has been doing the rounds, two separate categories for teaching and non-teaching staff have been made available on the CoWin Portal. The idea behind this is to ensure that a maximum number of school staff can get themselves vaccinated so that the risk of the disease spread is less.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya had earlier announced that the government is planning to vaccinate all school teachers across India on priority before the National Teachers Day on September 5. Two crore additional vaccines have been given to the states so that they can vaccinate all school staff on priority before September 5.

N K Arora, chairman of, National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation, in an interview with The Times of India, said, “States must expedite full vaccination among teachers and non-teaching staff. Most would have received the first dose. The objective now is to accelerate their full immunisation.”

As per the report in TOI, approximately 50 per cent of the teachers have already been vaccinated so far. VK Paul, a NITI Aayog member, has informed that there are 97 lakh teachers across India. Till now, the states and central government have not reached a conclusion on the date from which schools with reopening pan-India. Neither the school nor the states have shared any information regarding the dates or the measures that will be taken before opening the premises.

