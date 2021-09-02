Specialization in Electric Vehicle: Latest Course Which Can Pave Way to Lucrative Career

Electric vehicles are not just the wave of the future, they are saving lives today. With battery prices reportedly falling 73% since 2010, and electric cars are expected to be as cheap as fuel-powered cars in the foreseeable future. The International Energy Agency cites that by 2020 up to 20 million electric vehicles will play the road, a number that is expected to go up to 70 million by 2025.

With the increase in EV demands, the requirement of EV skilled professionals will also increase and here comes the role of an organization professional institutions continue working in creating a workforce for the EV Industry.

With a rapid switch of automobile industries towards electric vehicles, there is a huge requirement of skilled candidates with a sound knowledge of EVs and their components. The EV sector will be able to create nearly 5 million job opportunities by the year 2025.

The Indian electric vehicle market was valued at USD 5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 47 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of above 44 per cent during the forecast period (2021 - 2026). The EV sector will be able to create nearly 5 million job opportunities by the year 2025.

Engineering aspirants can latch on to the opportunity by studying BTech Specialization in electric vehicles. It is offered by many universities and colleges including Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, BITS Pilani, RIMT among others. Due to high demand, IIT Delhi has announced to offer MTech in electric mobility soon.

Apart from full-time degrees including BTech and MTech, students can also study PG diploma courses. Postgraduate diploma in electric vehicle engineering, PG diploma in EV engineering are some of the renowned courses in the field.

Candidates who opt for these courses would study fundamentals of EV, HEV, EV design and architecture, electric machines and control drive, powertrain, energy storage, EV charging infrastructure, EV powertrain, BMS and charging lab, high voltage and automotive safety and lab, the role of AI and IOT, intelligent transport system among others.

The requirement of EV specialization programs is going to be increased in the coming years. The expansion of the EV industry will attract more people to be a part of it and for that people require a platform to obtain the required skills.

While selecting a course students should opt for the ones which offer project works. Placing mini-projects throughout the course can help students get a proper understanding of the subject.

— Authored by Vinod Gupta, founder at Imperial Society of Innovative Engineers (ISIE) India

