SPJIMR to Launch Online Course on Data Science for Business Decisions via Simplilearn

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S P Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR), Mumbai, along with Simplilearn, a digital skills training provider, announced its partnership to launch the Data Science for Business Decisions programme. It is a six months programme that can be availed online by the students.

“The programme is carefully designed for mid-senior level professionals with a work experience of more than five years and is ideal for those who want to transform their careers in the data domain and use Data Science to solve business challenges,” claimed the institute, in its release.

The 6-month programme consists of more than 50 hours of live online classes delivered by SPJIMR faculty, industry-aligned projects, academic master classes, and a certificate from the Institute. The participants will also be eligible for the Executive Alumni status from SPJIMR along with a chance to participate in a 2-day campus immersion programme.

Sharing her views on the partnership with Simplilearn, Dr Preeta Geroge, Associate Dean and Professor of Economics, SPJIMR, said, “Nothing helps a business flourish more than leaders and employees who are well acquainted with their job roles and can facilitate timely and relevant learning opportunities for their co-workers. People who continuously contribute and add value to their organisations are the ones who are successful in their career. We have partnered with Simplilearn for digital economy skills training in data science, which will provide a holistic view and help professionals and leaders ace their professional roles and stay ahead of the industry curve .”

Speaking on the programme, Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn, said, “In today’s evolved digital environment, data has turned out to be one of the most crucial elements in helping a business flourish. Hence, professionals need to learn and understand data while also simultaneously trying to understand the business strategy of their company.”

