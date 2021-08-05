Sports Science Department to be Set-up at 6 Universities, 5 Medical Colleges

Under the National Centre of Sports Sciences and Research (NCSSR) scheme, as many as six universities and five medical colleges have been selected for setting up of sports science and sports medicine departments, reported news agency NDTV.

The institutes have been chosen on the basis of their accreditation, permanent faculty, patents, funds requirements, national and international cooperation.

The NCSSR scheme of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has two features including setting up a centre and providing funds to set up the sports science and medicine departments at the select universities.

The scheme is implemented through the Sports Authority of India (SAI). A net amount of Rs 62.61 crore has been released since the scheme’s inception, reported NDTV.

As part of the NCSSR scheme, this ministry has adopted research-based selection criteria under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for select athletes on the basis of their current and past performance and progression rate have been taken into account.

