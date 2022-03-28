Sports to Design to Surgery: UGC Announces New UG, PG Courses Across Colleges

The University Grants Commission has released a list announcing the introduction of new undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the fields of medicine, engineering, architecture, design, and sports. In a notification, the UGC mentioned that the statutory body is administering the fourth amendment in the Specification of Degrees.

The courses range from Bachelor of Fashion Technology and Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery to Master of Urban Design and Sports Science. In addition to introducing new courses, the UGC has also amended the total duration for some courses.

Announcing the amendments, UGC, in the notification, wrote, “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-section (3) of Section 22 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956, the UGC with the approval of the Central Government hereby notifies the fourth amendment in the said UGC notification on Specification of Degrees.”

Coming to the courses announced by the statutory body, here is the list of all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses and their duration of completion:

Medicine & Surgery

Bachelor of Sowa Rigpa Medicine and Surgery (B.S.R.M.S) – 5 and a half years

Engineering/Technology/Design/Architecture

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B.F.Tech) – 4 years Bachelor of Urban Design (B.U.D) – 4 years Master of Fashion Technology (M.F.Tech) – 2 years Master of Fashion Management (M.F.M) – 2 years Master of Urban Design (M.U.D) – 2 years

Sports

Bachelor of Sports Management (B.S.M) – 3 years Bachelor of Sports Science (B.S.S) – 3 years Master of Sports Management (M.S.M) – 2 years Master of Sports Science (M.S.S) – 2 years

As per the notification, the UGC has decreased the duration of the course Master of Computer Applications (MCA) to two years, from the earlier three years. Moreover, the Bachelor of Occupational Therapy has witnessed an increase in the total duration of the course. The students will need to complete the course in four and a half years, as compared to the earlier duration of four years.

