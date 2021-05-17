SPPU Allows Students to Apply for 1st, 2nd Term Together

In a fresh opportunity to the students who carried forward their admission for the academic year 2020-21, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has announced that such students will be able to submit the examination form for the first and second term exams together. It has recently opened the application window for submitting the examination form together. The applicants will be able to submit the examination form after filling their details through the student’s section of the affiliated colleges by May 25, SPPU said in a circular.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the students who had failed to qualify the requirements for the admission to the next year as per the passing rules and regulations before the starting of the academic year 2020-21 “were permitted to carry forward their admissions for the academic year 2020-21,” SPPU said.

Students who have now become eligible for admission to the next year after passing the examination of the October-November 2020 session, will get a chance to fill and submit the examination form for the first term as well as the second term. The university has provided a link for the facilitation of sending information of such eligible students and asked them to visit the students’ section of the affiliated colleges to fill the form.

The University has asked the students post filling the form to inform the filled exam form number or application number to the respective colleges, which will then submit the numbers to the university. Once the application or exam forms are submitted, students will be able to pay their exam form fees online till May 31.

To resolve the grievances of students regarding online exam forms submission, the university has launched a helpline number. In case of any queries, students can call on 02071533633 to resolve their issues.

