SPPU Mulling to Conduct Semester Exams from January 2022 in Offline Mode

The Savitri Bai Phule Pune University (SPPU) is prepping up to conduct its next semester examination in offline mode. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, SPPU has started the primary preparation for the offline exams and a detailed plan could be finalised in a key meeting of SPPU’s examination department on December 15. The next semester of SPPU will start from January 2022.

Like every other university, SPPU had shifted to online methods of teaching ever since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year in March, however, now that the Maharashtra government has given its nod to open college campuses for fully vaccinated students, the varsity will return to offline exams.

Also read| JNU Entrance Exam for PhD Concludes, Process of Conducting Viva-voce On

Speaking about the plans to reopen the university offline, SPPU’s examination and evaluation department head Mahesh Kakade said that the key aspects of semester examinations were discussed at a recent meeting where university officials unanimously decided to conduct exams in offline mode. The varsity will chalk out a plan after Diwali vacations.

In the meeting on December 15, varsity officials will review the COVID-19 situation in the state and also take students’ opinions on examination hours, methods (oral or multiple choice questions) before finalising a decision.

The Maharashtra Government had allowed the reopening of college campuses from October 20 for fully vaccinated students, teachers, and non-teaching staff. Institutions were directed to follow COVID-19 norms like wearing masks and social distancing strictly. The decision also allowed the continuation of online classes for all those students who would not be able to attend offline classes. The reopening of colleges had to conduct phase-wise with local administration taking the call based on the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Read| From Delhi to West Bengal, Check List of States Reopening Schools After Diwali

Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected states by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things have shown signs of improvement in the last few weeks with the number of cases coming down drastically. The state reported only 809 new cases in the last 24 hours while over 1900 patients recovered from the virus during this duration.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.