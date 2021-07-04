SPPU Pune University Admissions 2021: Application Deadline Extended

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has extended the last date of the application process up to July 10, for admission to its various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and diploma courses for the academic year 2021-22. However, candidates can also submit the form with a late fee up till July 15. Earlier, the last day to submit the form was July 4.

For the admissions, general category candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 500 while reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 350. The late fee for submission of the application post is Rs 750.

As per the official website, along with the application form, candidates will have to upload photocopies of the statement of marks of their last qualifying exam, caste certificate for reserved category candidates, and photocopy of medical certificate for persons with disabilities.

The admit card will be made available five days before the online exams begin at SPPU. A detailed schedule of the date and time of each exam as well as the syllabus will be announced by the institute in due course of time.

SPPU admission 2021: How to apply?

Step 1. Visit the official website of SPPU

Step 2. Go to the ‘Registration’ tab and create a new account

Step 3. Login at the portal and apply for the preferred course

Step 4. Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the application form

Step 5. Download the form and take a printout for further reference

For admission to the university, registered students will have to appear for a one-hour Online Entrance Exam (OEE), which will comprise 100 marks questions. It is further divided into two sections - 20 marks on general knowledge/logical reasoning/comprehension and 80 marks on subject-specific questions. One-third of the marks in each question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

