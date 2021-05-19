SPPU UG, PG Result Out, Here's How to Check Result

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results for the various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses of the academic year 2020-21. The students who appeared for the examination can check their results by visiting the official website of SPPU. The University has declared the results for various courses including MCom, Bachelor in Hotel Management and Catering Tech, and MBA. The examination for all these courses was conducted by the university in October 2020.

SPPU Result 2021: Steps to check results

The students who have appeared in the examination can check their result by using the steps given below:

Step 1) Open a browser and visit the official site of SPPU.

Step 2) On the homepage of varsity, click on the result tab.

Step 3) A new page will appear on the screen where candidates can click on the relevant course link.

Step 4) Fill in your login details and click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5) The result of the examination will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6) Save and download the result. You can also take a printout of the result for future use.

Earlier the University had released the results of the various courses including Diploma in Taxation Law, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence.

Meanwhile, the SPPU has given an opportunity to the students who carried forward their admission for the academic year 2020-21 due to the COvid-19 pandemic that they will be able to submit the examination form for the first and second term exams together this year. The applicants can submit the examination form after filling their details through the student’s section of the affiliated colleges by May 25, SPPU said in a circular.

