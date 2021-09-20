SRCC Organises National Economics Olympiad 2021 for Classes 11, 12

The Economics Society, Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) is organising a National Economics Olympiad (NEO) for the students of classes 11 and 12 in partnership with Vedantu. Interested candidates can apply by October 15 by paying a registration fee of Rs 200. However, to encourage more participation, an early-bird offer for Rs 180 is available. This offer is valid till September 25.

NEO aims to provide a platform for students to test the applicability of their knowledge with practical inputs. The top three participants from each class will be awarded cumulative cash scholarships worth Rs 65,000 and all participants will get a certificate. The olympiad is organised by The Economics Society, SRCC in collaboration with Vedantu.

To select the candidates, there will be two rounds to be held on October 17 and 24 respectively. The preliminary round will have four sections namely economic concepts, logical reasoning, case studies, and data interpretation with 10 questions each. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking in this round. The final round is a surprise round, details of which will be shared only at the time of the test.

The syllabus and design of the olympiad have been structured in a way to help the student in their exam preparations, says SRCC. The students will receive a sample questions booklet, consisting of past NEO papers and over 150 new questions for their preparation and a comprehensive performance analysis report post the Olympiad, enabling students to evaluate themselves on a national scale.

To encourage students from underprivileged sections of the society, SRCC is offering partial and complete financial aid to ensure better opportunities for students, irrespective of their constraints. “Through the olympiad, students will get a chance to test their acumen and broaden their understanding of economics in terms of its application in the real world," adds the society.

The National Economics Olympiad 2020 had received over 6000 participants from across 1200 schools and 400 cities, across 10 countries.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here