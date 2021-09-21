SRM University AP Develops Eco-Friendly Biofilm Using Fish Scale Wastes

SRM University Andhra Pradesh recently developed a see-through transparent biotemplate with 85% above transmittance. It has been derived from fish scale wastes to substitute the extensive usage of plastic cuvettes for UV visible spectroscopy measurements. “UV-Vis spectroscopy is a versatile analytical tool used to examine the nature of various synthetic, biological, and clinical molecules for pharmaceutical and environmental applications," the varsity says.

The research team lead by Dr Anil K Suresh, Associate Professor, Department of Biological Sciences demonstrated the practical on-biotemplate analysis of diverse analytes such as DNA, proteins, nanoparticles, organic dyes, bacteria, BSA assay, and dye-degradations.

The large-scale development of the biotemplate can resolve several issues in performing sustainable research; for instance, generates huge demand for fish scales as a resource stratagem otherwise causative of foul smell and disease propagation when discarded, says Dr Suresh.

Further, the use of non-biodegradable plastic cuvettes can be minimised for routine analytics and unlike plastic cuvettes that demand 500-fold analyte the biotemplate, this allows the analysis at a very low 10 microlitre volumes, making it feasible to analyse expensive, rare, and high-risk analytes.

Further, the research group demonstrated ease in large-scale production by generating about 3000 bio templates at an affordable price. Dr Suresh added that the biofilm is low-cost, plastic-free, use-and-throw biodegradable transparent biotemplate stemmed from food waste as a bioresource stratagem that has huge potential in routine scientific and pharma UV-Vis analytics.

