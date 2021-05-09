SRMJEE 2021 to be Held in Multiple Phases Beginning May 23

SRMJEEE 2021 - the entrance exam for admission to SRM group of institutions – will be conducted in two phases for various BTech programs. Aspirants can either take up SRMJEEE phase-I exam scheduled to be held on May 23 and 24 or phase-II to be held on July 25 and 26.

Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode. The last date of application for SRMJEEE will be May 15 for phase I and July 20 for phase II. The application process is open and interested can apply at the official website, srmist.edu.in. The last date to apply for SRMJEEE 2021 is May 15 while for phase II, candidates can apply till July 20.

Since the exam is being held in online proctor mode, students will get a chance to familiarise themselves with the exam pattern and mode before holding the test. A mock test will be held on May 20 and 21 for candidates appearing in the first phase of the exam.

SRMJEEE 2021 will have 35 questions each from physics and chemistry, and 40 questions from the mathematics section. There will be five questions from English and 10 questions from the aptitude section in the exam.

This year, the number of attempts allowed in JEE Main has also been doubled. Students have the option of appearing for exams four times a year as opposed to twice till last year. The number of attempts has been increased to allow more practice to students and flexibility of selecting their own convenient time amid the pandemic. The best attempt will be considered for admission.

Not just SRMJEEE, the schedule for most engineering entrance exams has been changed. The UPCET exam which was to be held in May was postponed till June and is now postponed again with no final dates. VITEE 2021 which used to be held in physical mode and was scheduled to be conducted between June 18 to 26 will be conducted on May 28, 29, and 31 now in remote proctored mode.

