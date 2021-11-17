SRMJEEE 2022 Registrations Begin: From Eligibility to Exam Pattern to Steps to Apply

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRM IST) has opened applications for admissions to its engineering courses for the academic year 2022. The university has begun the registrations for the Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (SRMJEEE) at the official portal - srmist.edu.in.

The online application is for admission to BTech programmes offered across SRM campuses including Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Tiruchirappalli, and Delhi - NCR Campus - Ghaziabad (UP), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

SRMJEEE 2022: Eligibility criteria

Eduction: Candidates must clear the boards with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate in PCM. For those who wish to pursue, BTech in biotechnology, biotechnology w/s in genetic engineering, biotechnology w/s in regenerative medicine, and biomedical engineering must clear class 12 with a minimum of 50 per cent in aggregate in PCM/PMB/PCB.

Age: Candidates must have attained the age of 16 years and 6 months as of July 31 of the calendar year in which the 12th board examination is to be held.

SRMJEEE 2022: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of SRM IST

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Registration’ link

Step 3: Enter your name, a valid email id, and mobile number to register yourself

Step 4: Validate the OTP received on the registered mobile number

Step 5: Log in and complete the application form

Step 6: Upload required documents — a scanned copy of photograph and signature

Step 7: Pay the application fee

Step 8: Download and take a print out of the filled application form for further use

SRMJEEE 2022: Application fee

The applicants will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1200. If any candidate wishes to take SRMJEEE more than one time, he/she will have to pay Rs 600 for each phase.

SRMJEEE 2022: Exam pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of the written test. The exam will be held for 2 hours and 30 minutes. It will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from physics, chemistry, mathematics, English, and aptitude. A total of 125 questions will be given. One mark will be provided for each correct answer. There is no negative marking. Meanwhile, candidates who have qualified in IIT JEE Main/SAT will be admitted directly even if the candidate doesn’t take SRMJEEE.

