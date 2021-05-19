SRMJEE Entrance Exam 2021: Slot Booking Begins Today, Check Steps to Apply

SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be conducting the engineering entrance exam in two phases this year. The process for the booking for Phase 1 of the SRMJEE 2021 exams has started on Tuesday (May 19). The Phase 1 of the exam will be conducted on May 23 and May 24 for which students can book a date and time slot through the official website of the university.

SRMJEE Entrance Exam 2021: Steps to book date and time slot for Phase 1 exam

Only those candidates who are registered and know their login credentials can book an exam slot.

1. Visit the official website of SRM University.

2. Candidates have to log in to their registered account using their email ID and password.

3. Click on the option of exam slot booking that is present on the dashboard.

4. Select a preferred exam date and time from among the available slots.

5. Click on the ‘Confirm Slot’ button. In case, a candidate has selected an incorrect option, they can change it using the Change Test Date option.

6. Click on View/ Print Hall Ticket and download it.

The last date to book the exam slot is Friday (May 21). However, the application window will be closed on Tuesday itself.

The SRMJEE 2021 will be conducted in the online remote proctored exam mode which means that the exam will be held online and invigilation will be carried out remotely with the help of an AI engine. The University will also release a mock test on Thursday (May 20) for all the registered candidates.

Although the exam will be held for a duration of 150 minutes, candidates will also be given an option to submit their test before two hours.

Meanwhile, candidates can apply for the phase 2 exams of SRMJEEE 2021 till July 20, after which they can slot bookings will begin.

